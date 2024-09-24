Man and woman robbed of Louis Vuitton bag by balaclava-clad men in Corby street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of balaclava-wearing men carried out a robbery in Charnwood Road, Corby.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 7, at about 9pm, when a man and woman were robbed by a group of males in balaclavas who stole multiple items including a black monogram Louis Vuitton bag, a matching black monogram card holder, bank cards, sets of keys and a Corby swimming pool grey wristband.

A police spokesman said: “One of the five males was described as white, of a skinny build, about 6ft, with short black wavy hair.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the robbery should call Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000535412 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.