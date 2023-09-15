News you can trust since 1897
Man and woman arrested after drugs raid at Kettering house

They’ve been released on bail
By Sam Wildman
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 17:17 BST
A man and a woman were arrested by police after a drugs raid at a house in Kettering on Wednesday (September 13).

Officers searched the property in Edinburgh Road at about 10am and took the pair – a 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – into custody.

They were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said they have since been released on police bail pending further investigations.