Man and woman arrested after drugs raid at Kettering house
A man and a woman were arrested by police after a drugs raid at a house in Kettering on Wednesday (September 13).
Officers searched the property in Edinburgh Road at about 10am and took the pair – a 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – into custody.
They were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said they have since been released on police bail pending further investigations.