A man and a woman were arrested after an armed police raid in Kettering this morning (Wednesday).

Officers executed a planned warrant in Wellington Street at 7am and remain at the scene, a police spokesman said.

A 32-year-old Kettering man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

A 26-year-old Kettering woman was also arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.