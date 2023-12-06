News you can trust since 1897
Man and woman arrested after armed police raid in Kettering

Searches are ongoing
By Sam Wildman
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:45 GMT
A man and a woman were arrested after an armed police raid in Kettering this morning (Wednesday).

Officers executed a planned warrant in Wellington Street at 7am and remain at the scene, a police spokesman said.

A 32-year-old Kettering man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

A 26-year-old Kettering woman was also arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

The police spokesman said searches are ongoing and that they were unable to comment further at this stage.