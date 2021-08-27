Man allegedly shouts racial abuse and threatens to hit child in Northampton park

A man has been accused of shouting racial abuse and threatening to hit a young girl, who was playing in a Northampton park.

The racially aggravated incident happened in Abington Park on Wednesday, August 11 between 10.45am and 11am when a man allegedly shouted racial abuse at the child.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The girl's mother challenged the man, who continued to be racially abusive before he threatened to hit the child."

Police want to speak with this man in connection with the racially aggravated incident.

Police have released an image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.