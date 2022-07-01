Man admits assaulting baby after throwing can of lager across room

File image

A 27-year-old man from Burton Latimer has been sentenced after admitting an assault on a baby under the age of one.

Troy Kenneth Close, from Whiting Close, appeared before magistrates last Friday (June 24) to admit throwing a can of lager across a room. Some of the lager landed on the baby although Close was not aiming for the child during the incident that happened in October 2021.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating and another count of failing to surrender to custody on May 10 this year having previously been released on bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Close was give in a community order which includes an order to complete a 25-day rehabilitation requirement and 40 hours of supervised, unpaid work during the forthcoming year.