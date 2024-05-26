Man accused of robbing car from young victim in Corby set for crown court trial

Gainsborough Road, Corby. File image.

A Corby man accused of stealing an Audi from a young victim while carrying a Rambo knife will have his case heard in the crown court.

Darren Kwarteng stands accused of robbing a man of his Audi in Corby last Tuesday (May 21) while in possession of the banned blade.

The 26-year-old, of Beanfield Avenue, is said to have taken the blue 05-plate vehicle in Gainsborough Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was then allegedly found in Finedon, driving the vehicle with no insurance or licence.

He was arrested and taken into custody before appearing at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Kwarteng appeared charged with robbery, driving with no insurance or licence and possession of a Rambo knife.