Man accused of robbing car from young victim in Corby set for crown court trial
Darren Kwarteng stands accused of robbing a man of his Audi in Corby last Tuesday (May 21) while in possession of the banned blade.
The 26-year-old, of Beanfield Avenue, is said to have taken the blue 05-plate vehicle in Gainsborough Road.
He was then allegedly found in Finedon, driving the vehicle with no insurance or licence.
He was arrested and taken into custody before appearing at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
Kwarteng appeared charged with robbery, driving with no insurance or licence and possession of a Rambo knife.
He entered no pleas and was remanded in custody ahead of a crown court trial. His next appearance will be in July for plea.