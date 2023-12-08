Willow Place, Corby. Image: National World.

A man has been accused of raping a woman in Corby town centre.

Cristian Vasian appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (December 5) after being charged with rape and assault by beating.

The 20-year-old of Gainsborough Road is said to have carried out the attack on November 27 in Willow Place, Corby’s main shopping thoroughfare.