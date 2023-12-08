News you can trust since 1897
Man accused of raping woman in Willow Place remanded in custody

He’s appeared in court
By Kate Cronin
Published 8th Dec 2023, 17:48 GMT
Willow Place, Corby. Image: National World.Willow Place, Corby. Image: National World.
A man has been accused of raping a woman in Corby town centre.

Cristian Vasian appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (December 5) after being charged with rape and assault by beating.

The 20-year-old of Gainsborough Road is said to have carried out the attack on November 27 in Willow Place, Corby’s main shopping thoroughfare.

He entered no plea and magistrates remanded him in custody. He will appear at Northampton Crown Court for a further hearing in January.