Man accused of raping woman in Willow Place remanded in custody
He’s appeared in court
A man has been accused of raping a woman in Corby town centre.
Cristian Vasian appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (December 5) after being charged with rape and assault by beating.
The 20-year-old of Gainsborough Road is said to have carried out the attack on November 27 in Willow Place, Corby’s main shopping thoroughfare.
He entered no plea and magistrates remanded him in custody. He will appear at Northampton Crown Court for a further hearing in January.