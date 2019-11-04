Man accused of Corby meat cleaver attack remanded in custody

Marshall was remanded in custody.

Jordan Craig Andrew Marshall, 29, of Warkton Way, was arrested in Collingwood Avenue on Sunday (November 3) in connection with the incident in Mull Drive.

A man was attacked with a meat cleaver between 5.45pm and 6.05pm on Saturday and left with lacerations to the back of his head, neck, arm and stomach. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but a police spokesman said they are not life-threatening.

Marshall was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court today.

No plea was entered and the case was sent to Northampton Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...