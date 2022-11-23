A 60-year old man has been convicted of an indecent assault on a boy which took place in the Corby area in the 1980s.

Trevor Poole, also known as Trevor Madison, of Howard Place, Brighton, sexually assaulted a boy in the Corby area in the 1980s.

The boy, now an adult, reported the offence to Northamptonshire Police in 2014 and an investigation was launched.

Poole will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court in January 2023

Poole was arrested and denied the offence however following a three-day trial at Northampton Crown Court in November of this year, was found guilty by a jury.

Lead Investigator – Detective Constable Helen Campbell, said: “First of all I want to commend this man for the bravery and persistence he has shown from the very beginning of reporting this offence to the force.

“It has been an exceptionally lengthy process for him to endure and so I am really pleased that Poole has finally been convicted and that justice has been served.

"Though it will never make up for the effect the assault had on the survivor, I hope it provides him with some sense of closure.

“Northamptonshire Police takes reports of this nature extremely seriously and we will do all we can to bring the offender to justice.

“We will believe you, we will support and we will do all we can to get you the justice you deserve.

"I hope this case demonstrates that fact and that it doesn’t matter how much time has passed.”