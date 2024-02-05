Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 60-year-old man was arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in Kettering on Saturday (February 3).

Police were called to Horsemarket after the incident between 11pm and midnight, when a man inappropriately touched a woman.

A police spokesman said: “The area was busy around the time of the offence and officers believe members of the public would have witnessed the incident. These people are encouraged to come forward and speak to police.

Police are investigating

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000070127 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”