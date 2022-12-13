A man has been banned from entering a Northamptonshire village for 15 years after he cut down his neighbour’s trees.

Adrian Paul Stairs, now of Wellingborough, will not be allowed to enter Blisworth until 2037 after a campaign of anti-social behaviour over the course of several years.

At the beginning of 2021, Northamptonshire Police began to receive reports of anti-social behaviour from residents in Blisworth regarding their neighbour.

Adrian Paul Stairs. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

During his campaign of behaviour, Stairs used a chainsaw to cut down several mature shrubs in his neighbour’s garden, which had been planted near to the disputed boundary line. Some of these shrubs had been established for more than 20 years and had been given as gifts from family members who have since passed away.

The 59-year-old also threatened his neighbours with a brick during a dispute in the garden, causing the victims to fear imminent harm.

Stairs was charged with criminal damage and assault and the case was heard at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 28.

The victims read out their own victim impact statements in court, which addressed the years of anxiety, fear and despair they had suffered due to Stairs’ persistent behaviour. They also explained in their statements that this had been going on for several years and that others, including pensioners in their 80s, had been badly affected by him.

Stairs was handed a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and crucially – handed a restraining order, which prevents him from entering Blisworth for 15 years and from contacting the victims in any way.

Stairs absconded from court prior to sentencing and was further arrested and appeared again on December 2, where he was handed an extra two weeks' imprisonment to run concurrently, which was again suspended, along with an additional 60 day rehabilitation order for absconding from court.

Sergeant Wyn Hughes from Northamptonshire Police said: “When the victims in this case were informed of the result and the restraining order, it was like a weight was lifted off their shoulders. This is something they have struggled with for so long and therefore I am so pleased for them.

“However, there are no real winners in this type of case as the impact upon the victims has been significant and prolonged.

“I hope this case shows our ability to use both criminal and anti-social behaviour legislation in a positive way to protect our residents and keep our communities safer.”

Northamptonshire Police would encourage those involved in any neighbourhood dispute to try and resolve these amicably first and foremost.

The Citizens Advice Bureau can offer guidance to assist with this, including further advice where issues can’t be resolved such as seeking professional mediation.

Where mediation is unsuccessful or not possible then seeking the advice of a solicitor should be considered.

The police cannot get involved in civil disputes such as an argument involving the boundaries between properties.

