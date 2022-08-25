Man, 57, charged over Corby condom throwing incidents

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 57-year-old man has been charged following incidents in Corby town centre.

Donald Holdsworth, of Corby, has been charged with two counts of common assault and one count of contaminating/interfering with goods.

The charges relate to three incidents – one on August 30, 2021, in Corporation Street, one on June 30, 2022, in West Glebe Park, and one on August 20, 2022, in Corporation Street, in which a man threw filled condoms at members of the public.

Corporation Street, Corby. File image.

