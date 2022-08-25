News you can trust since 1897
Man, 57, charged over Corby condom throwing incidents

He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in October

By Callum Faulds
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:44 am
A 57-year-old man has been charged following incidents in Corby town centre.

Donald Holdsworth, of Corby, has been charged with two counts of common assault and one count of contaminating/interfering with goods.

The charges relate to three incidents – one on August 30, 2021, in Corporation Street, one on June 30, 2022, in West Glebe Park, and one on August 20, 2022, in Corporation Street, in which a man threw filled condoms at members of the public.

Holdsworth will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 17, 2022.