Man, 55, charged with attempted murder following attack in Northampton
Magistrates remand 55-year-old in custody
A 55-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an an incident in which a woman was seriously injured in Northampton last month.
Ioan Budea, of Delapre Street, is also accused of Section 18 wounding in connection with the incident in Cyril Street just before 2pm on August 13.
Budea was remanded in custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 6).
Officers went to Cyril Street following reports that a woman had been attacked and a member of the public who had intervened had also received injuries.
Police say the woman was taken to hospital but is making a good recovery. A member of the public who also suffered knife wounds is fully recovered.