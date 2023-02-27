News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man, 49, charged with drink-driving after police called to crash in Kettering

He will appear before a court in April

By Carly Odell
48 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man has been charged with drink-driving after a collision in Kettering on Friday night (February 24).

Lee Rogers, aged 49 and of Boddington Road in the town, is accused of being almost three times the legal limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was charged after a crash in Wallis Road between 10.20pm and 10.45pm, which involved a silver Vauxhall Astra Sportive car and a blue Ford Transit van.

A man has been charged with drink driving following a collision in Kettering.
Most Popular

Rogers has been released on bail to appear Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 3.