Man, 47, charged with death by careless driving after collision on A5 in Northamptonshire
He will appear before a court later this month
A 47-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a fatal collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened at about 3.15pm on March 25, 2022, near to the Narrow Boat public house, Weedon.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A white Mercedes van was in collision with a red Honda motorcycle. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist – 46-year-old Milton Keynes man, Ronnie Peters – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”
Now Michael Cox, of Wellhead Road, Dunstable, has been charged with causing death by careless driving.
He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 20.