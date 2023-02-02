News you can trust since 1897
Man, 47, charged with death by careless driving after collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

He will appear before a court later this month

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 1:34pm

A 47-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a fatal collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened at about 3.15pm on March 25, 2022, near to the Narrow Boat public house, Weedon.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A white Mercedes van was in collision with a red Honda motorcycle. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist – 46-year-old Milton Keynes man, Ronnie Peters – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the A5 collision.
Now Michael Cox, of Wellhead Road, Dunstable, has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 20.