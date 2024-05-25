Man, 45, dies after gliders collide at Northamptonshire airfield

David Summers
By David Summers
Published 25th May 2024, 21:34 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 21:11 BST
A 45-year-old man died after two gliders collided at an airfield in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police said an investigation is underway after the incident at the airfield at Hinton-in-the-Hedges shortly before 4pm on Saturday, May 25 following reports that two aircraft had collided as they came into land.

A spokesperson said: “Northamptonshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances around the incident to understand the cause of the collision. They will remain at the site while this takes place.

“Anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation, including mobile phone footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 340 of 25/05/24 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.

