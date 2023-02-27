Man, 45, charged with drink driving after officers recover vehicle in Northampton
The driver was stopped by officers in the early hours
A man has been charged with drink driving after officers recovered a vehicle in Northampton.
The incident happened on February 25 at about 3am in Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe when officers from Northants Roads Policing Team stopped a driver and made an arrest.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed a 45-year-old man has been charged with drink driving, and driving without insurance and a valid test certificate.
The vehicle was recovered from the scene, according to officers.