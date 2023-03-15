Man, 44, arrested on suspicion of drug driving after multi-vehicle collision closes M1 near Northampton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a multi-vehicle collision closed the M1 near Northampton.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 14 and junction 15 at around 5.50am today (Wednesday March 15).

The road was closed for just over an hour, causing delays and congestion, as emergency services and National Highways dealt with the incident.

The scene of the collision on the M1 near Northampton. Photo: National Highways.

Two men were taken to hospital as a precaution, according to police and another man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 5.50am this morning when a black Vauxhall Insignia and a bronze Nissan Qashqai were in collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15.

“No one was seriously injured but two men have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"One man – aged 44 – had been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.”