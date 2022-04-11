Man, 40, pleads guilty to charges after attempting to rape a woman at knife point in Northampton

A 40-year-old man who tried to rape a woman at knifepoint in Northampton has pleaded guilty at court.

Matt Mellor, of Kelmarsh Avenue, Leicester, has admitted to the offences of attempted rape, possession of a bladed article and breaching his sexual harm prevention order, in relation to an incident.

Mellor, who is six foot 10 inches, began following a woman in her 20s at about 1.50am on February 26, 2022 in Wellingborough Road.

Matt Mellor. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

According to Northamptonshire Police, when the woman got to Lutterworth Road, Mellor grabbed her from behind and dragged her to the ground where he attempted to rape her at knifepoint.

The woman managed to attract the attention of residents, forcing Mellor to leave the scene and escape in his car.

An investigation was launched and police arrested Mellor in Leicester the following day. He was subsequently charged.

On Monday (April 11) at Northampton Crown Court he pleaded guilty to all three offences and was remanded in custody.

Lead Investigator, DC Adam Kelly from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Matt Mellor is a very large man, about six foot 10 inches in height, and his actions on that night would have been an absolutely terrifying experience for this woman who should have been able to walk wherever she liked without fear of such an attack.

“She showed tremendous bravery in fighting him off whilst shouting for help and I would like to thank her for her support and courage during our investigation.

“I would also like to thank the local residents who quickly came to her aid that night and also to local businesses in the area who have assisted us with our enquiries and the procurement of CCTV which helped us piece together this crime.

“To be able to take such a dangerous offender off the streets helps to make Northamptonshire a safer place for people to go about their daily business and I now expect it will be a long time before Mellor is released from prison, which is great news.”