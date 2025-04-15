Man, 35, with links to Desborough wanted by Northamptonshire Police

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northants Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 35-year-old Thomas Beasley.

Beasley has links to the Desborough area but is currently believed to be in Lancashire and is wanted for a number of breaches of his requirements and police bail conditions.

Anyone who knows where Beasley is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000242377 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice