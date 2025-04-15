Man, 35, with links to Desborough wanted by Northamptonshire Police
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northants Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 35-year-old Thomas Beasley.
Beasley has links to the Desborough area but is currently believed to be in Lancashire and is wanted for a number of breaches of his requirements and police bail conditions.
Anyone who knows where Beasley is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000242377 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.