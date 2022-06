Police in Corby arrested a 35-year-old man after a woman was found injured outside a house in the Kingswood area on Tuesday (June 14).

Officers guarded the scene in Blenheim Walk overnight after being called at 3.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances that led to her injuries.

