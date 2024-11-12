Man, 33, charged with assault in Kettering

A 33-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a man in his 50s was assaulted in Kettering.

Officers were called following an incident in the early hours of yesterday (Monday, November 11) in Eskdaill Street, when a man was punched.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Huwie Lloyd Langdon, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of a bladed article, assault, and vehicle interference, in connection with the incident.”

He will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 6, 2025.

