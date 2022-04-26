Man, 32, dies in hospital following street fight in Northampton - 25-year-old man charged with murder

A 32-year-old-man has died following a fight in Cowper Street, Northampton on Saturday night (April 23).

Northamptonshire Police say they have charged a 25-year-old man with the murder.

A police spokeswoman said: "At about 12pm on Saturday, a group of men were seen to be having a fight outside an address in Cowper Street.

Jack Birney, 32, died in hospital as a result of his injuries at 4.32pm yesterday (Monday, April 25)

"During this altercation, a 32-year-old man – Jack Birney from Northampton, was knocked unconscious.

"Jack was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries at 4.32pm yesterday (April 25).

"An investigation into the incident was launched and Marc Peter Dowling, 25, of Wellington Street, Northampton, has now been charged with murder. He will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court today (April 26)."

Two other men, aged 34 and 26, have also been arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries, according to police.

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “This is a terribly sad incident in which a young man with his whole life ahead of him has died.

“We have specialist officers supporting Jack’s family during this exceptionally difficult time and our thoughts remain with them.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses in relation to Jack’s death but I would still like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident who we have not yet spoken to, to please contact us.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.