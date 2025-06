A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Wellingborough.

Daniel Christopher Mongan, of Henshaw Road, Wellingborough, has been charged with Section 18 GBH following an incident on Saturday, June 21, when a man in his 40s was assaulted.

Mongan appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court this week (June 23) where he was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on August 4.