Man 32, arrested on suspicion of sex offences after child exploitation team track down missing teenager in Northampton

A Child Exploitation Disruption Team forced entry to an address in Northampton where they found a missing teenage girl.

The new multi-agency Child Exploitation Hub kicked into action to find a missing teenager who has now been safeguarded.

The new Child Exploitation (CE) Hub was launched last week and is designed to better protect children who are vulnerable to being criminally or sexually exploited, by having professionals who are working together to support them co-located in one shared base in the county.

Located at the Criminal Justice Centre (CJC) on the Brackmills Industrial Estate, the CE Hub houses police officers, social workers, youth workers, early intervention practitioners, and health professionals, who all specialise in safeguarding children and young people who are at risk of exploitation. Education and other support services will be virtually integrated into the hub to provide support and guidance.

In just the first week of its launch, the team within the hub worked together to locate a missing teenage girl by working closely with partners to track her to an address.

Once they’d done this, the Child Exploitation Disruption Team forced entry to the address and found her.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sex offences in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Andy Blaize of Northamptonshire Police said: “The Child Exploitation Hub has already demonstrated its worth and I’m really pleased with the partnership working here.

“Safeguarding children is a top priority for Northamptonshire Police and the CE Hub will make doing so much more streamlined.”

If anyone is worried that a child is being exploited please call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.