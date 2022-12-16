A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after brutally beating a vulnerable homeless man to death in a racially aggravated attack in Northampton.

Grant Harding, previously of Hester Street, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (December 14) for killing 44-year-old homeless man Robert Jadecki, described as “amiable” by those who knew him. Harding was found guilty of murder after a trial in August this year.

Mr Jadecki died hours after Harding launched what onlookers described as an “animalistic, brutal and vicious” one-minute attack in the early hours of June 16, 2021.

Grant Harding was jailed for 27 years for murdering a 'defenceless' homeless man in a 'brutal' and 'vicious' racist attack.

The court heard how Harding finished work that day, went to the pub and told a friend he was going to get “out of his head”, “smack somebody” and likely “end up in jail”.

Prosecuting, Karim Khalil, said Harding “knew what he was likely to do that night by taking drink and drugs but continued to do it nonetheless”.

By midnight, Harding was heavily intoxicated with alcohol and cocaine and went to the Co-op shop in Hester Street, where he saw the “defenceless” Mr Jedecki in a sleeping bag and offered him a drink.

Judge Adrienne Lucking said: "When Robert Jadecki told you he was from Poland your attitude towards him changed. Robert Jadecki saying he was from Poland triggered your violent response."

Witnesses said Harding launched a torrent of racist abuse at Mr Jedecki before stamping, kicking and punching him to death. Witnesses also heard Harding repeatedly tell Mr Jedecki he was “going to kill him”.

After the minute-long assault, Harding tried to run away but was caught by a University of Northampton student, who is set to receive a High Sheriff commendation.

Defending, David Nathan, said that Harding has been bullied all his life for his ears, speech and hearing.

Mr Nathan said: "It is difficult to reject if he had not have gone through this experience as a child, would this offence have occurred? No."

Sentencing, Judge Lucking said: "The last moments of Robert Jadecki's conscious life were filled with pain and fear.

"I am sure you intended to kill Robert Jadecki.

"You chose to put yourself in that violent state of mind.

"You pose a very real risk of causing further serious offences."

Harding was sentenced to 27 years in jail. The killer was also placed on licence for the rest of his life.

Detective Sergeant Robert Gray from the Major Crime Team at the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “Robert Jadecki was a mild-mannered man who was well-thought of in the local community as well as by the Hope Centre.

“He was assaulted by Grant Harding in a vicious and unprovoked attack so I am really pleased that Harding has been handed this lengthy prison sentence as a result.

“Being homeless does not make Robert’s death any less important than anyone else’s, and again, we really want to highlight this point.