Man, 29, in 'serious condition' at hospital after being stabbed in Northampton street

A 29-year-old man has been left in a 'serious condition' at hospital after he was stabbed in a Northampton street on Sunday (August 8) afternoon.

According to police, the man was found seriously injured at around 2.45pm in Balmoral Road after getting out of a red VW Golf with stab wounds.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened in Balmoral Road at about 2.45pm on Sunday (August 8)

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, say police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 2.45pm this afternoon (Sunday, August 8) after a man got out of a vehicle in Balmoral Road with serious stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

"A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being held in custody for questioning and a red VW Golf which the victim travelled in prior to being dropped off has been seized."

Detective Inspector Dan Finney, who is leading the investigation, said: “I have a team of officers focused on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and how the victim came to be injured.

“A second scene is in place in Park Square, Kings Heath and I am appealing to the public for information relating to both Balmoral Road at about 2.45pm or a while earlier in the Kings Heath area shortly before that time to come forward.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, if you would like to pass us your information anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."