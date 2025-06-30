Man, 28, pleads guilty to six counts of burglary committed in just over a month across three Northamptonshire towns
Zac Crockford, of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday June 27.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary other than dwelling at premises in Oxford Street and Cambridge Street in Wellingborough on May 14 and 22, in High Street and The Yards in Kettering on June 6 and 12, as well as in St George’s Street and Alexandra Terrace in Northampton on June 18 and 24.
Crockford also admitted one count of failing to appear in court on June 6.
Northamptonshire Police says the offences were committed against businesses and a school.
Crockford was remanded in custody and is due to next appear at Northampton Crown Court on August 8 for sentencing, according to Northamptonshire Police.