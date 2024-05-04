Man, 27, arrested on suspicion of rape after incident in Northampton park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an incident in a Northampton park in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives investigating are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened at around 3am today, Saturday, May 4, in Becket’s Park, which is off the A428 Bedford Road and A5123 Victoria Promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were called to reports of "dangerously out of control" dogs in Northampton.

“A police presence is expected to remain in the park for most of the day as the investigation continues, anyone with concerns or information is welcome to speak to officers.

“Anyone with information about the incident, including anyone with dashcam from the surrounding area at around the time of the incident, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“You can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

“Please quote incident number 90 of May 4 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.