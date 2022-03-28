Man, 27, arrested after pulling knife during street row near Northampton town centre

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following ‘altercation’ in Spring Boroughs estate

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:43 pm

Detectives say a man was threatened with a knife during a row in a residential area near Northampton town centre.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday night (March 24) was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident is believed to have kicked off after dark in Bath Street, in the Spring Boroughs district of town, and then carried on into Upper Cross Street and Scarletwell Street close by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police say a man was threatened with a knife during a row which started in Bath Street, Northampton

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said today (Monday): “The incident happened between 7.20pm and 7.30pm when an altercation started in Bath Street and continued on nearby streets resulting in a man being threatened with a knife.

“We would urge witnesses or anyone who may have video footage of this incident to contact us on 101 using our incident number 22000169731.”

Read More

Read More
Yobs use car to pin down victim then attack rescuers in Northampton assault