Man, 27, arrested after pulling knife during street row near Northampton town centre

Detectives say a man was threatened with a knife during a row in a residential area near Northampton town centre.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday night (March 24) was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident is believed to have kicked off after dark in Bath Street, in the Spring Boroughs district of town, and then carried on into Upper Cross Street and Scarletwell Street close by.

Police say a man was threatened with a knife during a row which started in Bath Street, Northampton

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said today (Monday): “The incident happened between 7.20pm and 7.30pm when an altercation started in Bath Street and continued on nearby streets resulting in a man being threatened with a knife.