Man, 27, arrested after Christmas Eve burglary at Costa in Northampton town centre

A man was arrested following a burglary at a Northampton town centre Costa.

The incident happened at the coffee shop on the corner of Fish Street and Abington Street on Christmas Eve.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened just before 10pm on Christmas Eve when a man forced entry into the coffee shop. Nothing appears to have been stolen and a 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene.”

