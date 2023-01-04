News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man, 27, arrested after Christmas Eve burglary at Costa in Northampton town centre

The offender forced entry

By Carly Odell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:43am

A man was arrested following a burglary at a Northampton town centre Costa.

The incident happened at the coffee shop on the corner of Fish Street and Abington Street on Christmas Eve.

Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened just before 10pm on Christmas Eve when a man forced entry into the coffee shop. Nothing appears to have been stolen and a 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene.”

The incident happened at the Costa on the corner of Fish Street and Abington Street.
Most Popular

The man has since been released on bail pending further enquiries, the spokeswoman confirmed.