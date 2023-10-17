Thomas Robert Brandon Findlay

A man is wanted by police as part of an investigation into a Corby assault.

Officers have appealed for help to track down Thomas Findlay, 25, over the incident which took place on February 5.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Findlay, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

