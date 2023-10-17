News you can trust since 1897
Man, 25, wanted by police over Corby assault

Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
A man is wanted by police as part of an investigation into a Corby assault.

Officers have appealed for help to track down Thomas Findlay, 25, over the incident which took place on February 5.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Findlay, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000075289 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”