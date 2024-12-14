Man, 25, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Northampton
The attack happened in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, just before 5.40 pm on Thursday (December 11).
Yesterday, the victim was named by Northamptonshire Police as Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, a 23-year-old from Northampton.
Clinton tragically died from a stab wound, according to a post-mortem examination.
Police have today (Saturday) charged Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, 25, of Northfield Way, Northampton, with murder. He is due to appear in Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.
Two other men, aged 22 and 23, who were arrested over the incident, have been released on bail while investigations continue, according to police.
Detectives are still urging anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area to come forward.
If you have information, call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 24000735903. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.