News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Man, 24, and boy, 16, found with 107 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin and a knife in Northampton alleway

Officers stopped the two males in an alleway before searching them
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 08:11 BST
On Sunday, August 20, Brian Gambamba and a 16-year-old boy were stopped by the officers in an alleyway off Bourne Crescent in the Kings Heath area of Northampton and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.On Sunday, August 20, Brian Gambamba and a 16-year-old boy were stopped by the officers in an alleyway off Bourne Crescent in the Kings Heath area of Northampton and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
On Sunday, August 20, Brian Gambamba and a 16-year-old boy were stopped by the officers in an alleyway off Bourne Crescent in the Kings Heath area of Northampton and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A 24-year-old man and a teenage boy have been charged with drug and knife crime offences after being stopped by officers from the Operation Revive West team.

On Sunday, August 20, Brian Gambamba and a 16-year-old boy were stopped by the officers in an alleyway off Bourne Crescent in the Kings Heath area of Northampton and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gambamba, of Boleyn Road, Islington, London, was searched and a total of 107 wraps of Class A drugs were discovered in his bag.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin – and obstruction of a police officer.

Most Popular

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 22, where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, October 3.

The 16-year-old boy was also arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a knife blade/pointed article in a public place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is due to appear before Wellingborough Youth Court on Tuesday, September 5. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Operation Revive is the Force’s hard-hitting enforcement campaign which focuses on bringing the offenders of serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs to justice.

If anyone has concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, please report it to us on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.