Man, 24, and boy, 16, found with 107 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin and a knife in Northampton alleway

On Sunday, August 20, Brian Gambamba and a 16-year-old boy were stopped by the officers in an alleyway off Bourne Crescent in the Kings Heath area of Northampton and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A 24-year-old man and a teenage boy have been charged with drug and knife crime offences after being stopped by officers from the Operation Revive West team.

Gambamba, of Boleyn Road, Islington, London, was searched and a total of 107 wraps of Class A drugs were discovered in his bag.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin – and obstruction of a police officer.

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 22, where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, October 3.

The 16-year-old boy was also arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a knife blade/pointed article in a public place.

He is due to appear before Wellingborough Youth Court on Tuesday, September 5. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Operation Revive is the Force’s hard-hitting enforcement campaign which focuses on bringing the offenders of serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs to justice.