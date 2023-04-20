News you can trust since 1897
Major land-search near Corby after 'riderless horse' reported to police

Police say they’ve not been able to locate the horse

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 19:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 19:06 BST
A major search was launched around East Carlton after a riderless horse was spottedA major search was launched around East Carlton after a riderless horse was spotted
A helicopter search took place today in rural areas around Corby after a member of the public reported seeing a tacked-up horse running alone.

Northants Police received a report at 10.40am today (Thursday, April 20) of a brown horse near East Carlton without a rider.

Officers launched a large-scale search, aided by members of lowland rescue. Their search continued for several hours but they were unable to find any trace of the fully tacked-up horse or any injured rider.

Their appeal was shared widely on social media with the hope that anyone who knew anything about the incident would come forward.

A statement said: “It is believed that the horse and rider have been reunited and have made their way home unaided.

“As part of the incident, stables across the area were visited by officers, with lowland search and rescue colleagues and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service also providing assistance. Air searches were conducted via helicopter and drone, and checks with local hospitals were also made, without result.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and helped with the search, your efforts are much appreciated

“Officers would very much like to know that those involved in the incident are OK, so if you were the rider of the horse this morning, or know who was, please let us know on 101, quoting incident 173 of April 20.

“Any further sightings of a loose horse in this area should be reported immediately by calling 999.”