Machinery stolen in burglary at Northamptonshire farm

Police are appealing for witnesses to the break-in which took place earlier this week
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after machinery was stolen during a burglary in Harley Way, Oundle.

Between 10pm on Tuesday (October 10) and 7am on Wednesday (October 11), the offender/s broke into a secure area and stole an orange and black, Brown’s agricultural tractor mounted table saw and a 6ft x 3ft portable BBQ.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered any of the items pictured for sale in unusual circumstances.”

Police have released these images of the stolen items (Pic credit: Northants Police)Police have released these images of the stolen items (Pic credit: Northants Police)
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000632545 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.