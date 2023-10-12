Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after machinery was stolen during a burglary in Harley Way, Oundle.

Between 10pm on Tuesday (October 10) and 7am on Wednesday (October 11), the offender/s broke into a secure area and stole an orange and black, Brown’s agricultural tractor mounted table saw and a 6ft x 3ft portable BBQ.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered any of the items pictured for sale in unusual circumstances.”

Police have released these images of the stolen items (Pic credit: Northants Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.