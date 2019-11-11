Machete-wielding robbers make threats after bursting into Wellingborough flat
Three men broke into a Wellingborough flat before threatening the occupant with machetes and a knife.
Police are today (November 11) appealing for information after the terrifying robbery in Bell Court on November 1 at about 11.20pm.
The men forced entry into a ground floor flat by smashing a glass pane and threatened the occupant with knives and demanded cash.
A police spokesman said: "The first offender is described as a black man, about 5ft 6in, of slim build, wearing a Nike face cover and black hooded tracksuit. He was carrying a little knife inside a brown case.
"The second offender is described as a white man, 6ft, of skinny build, wearing purple trainers and a black balaclava. He was carrying a silver machete.
"The third offender is described as a white man, 6ft, of slim build, wearing a black face covering and black tracksuit. He was carrying a silver machete."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.