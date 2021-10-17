‘Lives not Knives’ - Corby marches against knife crime

People from across Corby joined together to march in solidarity against knife crime yesterday (Saturday, October 16).

The march through the Hazel Leys estate culminated in a rally outside the Corby Cube where members of the East Midlands Knife Amnesty, local youth leaders and councillors spoke with the aim of creating community cohesion to help tackle the town’s growing knife crime issues.

The message from the town’s young people, who carried placards made at the Kingswood Youth Club, was ‘lives not knives’.

Cllr Zoe McGhee, who helped organise the march, said the march was about getting people together to make a noise.

