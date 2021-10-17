Some young people had made their own banners

‘Lives not Knives’ - Corby marches against knife crime

Yesterday’s march was a show of unity from people across the community

By Kate Cronin and Alison Bagley
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 8:56 am

People from across Corby joined together to march in solidarity against knife crime yesterday (Saturday, October 16).

The march through the Hazel Leys estate culminated in a rally outside the Corby Cube where members of the East Midlands Knife Amnesty, local youth leaders and councillors spoke with the aim of creating community cohesion to help tackle the town’s growing knife crime issues.

The message from the town’s young people, who carried placards made at the Kingswood Youth Club, was ‘lives not knives’.

Cllr Zoe McGhee, who helped organise the march, said the march was about getting people together to make a noise.

Images by Alison Bagley

The marchers make their way across George Street

The group walked through the Hazel Leys estate close to where a teenager was stabbed to death five months ago.

There was support from across the town

People of all ages were involved in the march

