Littering proves costly for Kettering woman

A Kettering woman has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds after littering in the town centre.

Tracey Adarkwa, of Alexandra Street, was prosecuted by Kettering Council after the needless incident in June.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

She was in Montagu Street - just two streets along from her home - when she was caught dropping and leaving behind a cellophane food wrapper.

Last week at Northampton Magistrates' Court the case was proved in her absence.

Adarkwa must now pay a £250 fine, £268.44 in costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £32 - a total of £550.44.

A Kettering Council spokesman said: "More than two million pieces of litter are dropped in the UK every day and the cost to UK taxpayers for street cleaning is more than £1bn a year.

"All litter is unsightly and makes our local areas look untidy and uncared for.

"Litter does not clean itself away and it can take years to degrade, causing harm to wildlife and habitats."