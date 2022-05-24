Litter warden assaulted while issuing fine for dropping rubbish in Northampton town centre

Police appeal for witnesses following assault

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 11:34 am

A council warden was injured after being grabbed while issuing a fine for littering in Northampton town centre on Monday (May 23).

Northamptonshire Police said: “Two West Northamptonshire Council enforcement officers tried to issue a man with a penalty notice for littering at 2.45pm in St Giles Street.

"The man refused to accept the ticket and grabbed one worker by the wrist, causing minor injury.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a council litter warden was assaulted in St Giles Street, Northampton, on Monday

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the assault to call 101 using incident number 22000294571.