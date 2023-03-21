Large police presence spotted in Finedon as officers enter block of flats
Armed officers and sniffer dogs are at the scene
A large police presence has been spotted in Finedon as officers enter a block of flats.
Police were called to High Street, Finedon this afternoon (Tuesday March 21).
Around seven police cars were seen at the scene, as well as armed officers and sniffer dogs.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a concern for welfare report received at 1.31pm today, March 21. From the logs it looks to be resolved with officers set to leave the scene shortly.”
More to follow.