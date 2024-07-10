Large amount of jewellery taken as thieves smash their way into Northamptonshire village home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves smashed their way into a house in Ecton Lane, Sywell.

The burglary happened between 8am on Monday, June 24, and 1.30pm on Tuesday, July 2, when unknown offender/s smashed the glass of a back door and stole a large amount of jewellery.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses or anyone who saw any vehicles in the area acting suspiciously between the stated times should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...