Large amount of jewellery including items of 'immense' sentimental value stolen from house in Northamptonshire village

Police are appealing for witnesses after a large amount of jewellery was taken in a burglary in Needham Road, Stanwick.

The incident happened on Thursday, February 22 between 4pm and 8pm when the unknown offender/s accessed the back of the property via a window and once inside, stole a large amount of jewellery.

Some of the items of jewellery have immense sentimental value and include:

- A gold men’s wedding ring

- A ring and earring set - the ring is set with opal chips and gemstone chips and silver in colour, and the earrings are of a similar style

- A 9ct gold mosaic patterned ring, adorned with gemstones/chips and a mixture of pink and red colours

- An 8ct gold ring, adorned with five diamonds and five opals in a band

- A 9ct gold ring set with a large opal in the middle, surrounded with smaller sapphires

- A set of brown pearls about 16 inches in length

- Half sovereign in 9ct gold mount and 9ct gold chain which the sovereign is hung on

- Heavyweight gold bracelet

- Gold necklace with small pearls dotted through with an abalone shell pendant

- A gold 18-inch belcher chain

- Large two-inch silver locket on a rolled gold chain, with gold flower patterning on it

- Silver necklace with grey and blue stones adorning the necklace, 18 inches in length

- A gold ladies’ watch with the name Bensons on the watch face

Witnesses or anyone who has been offered any of the above items in unusual circumstances should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.