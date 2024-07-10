Land Rover Defender and watches stolen during burglary in Northamptonshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating a burglary in which a Land Rover was stolen are appealing for witnesses.

Between 4.30am and 4.50am on Saturday (July 6), a property in Butlers Yard, Weston by Welland, was broken into with the offender/s stealing the car keys to a grey Land Rover Defender and two watches.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle was then stolen from outside the property and was found later in the Leicester area.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the relevant time.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary

Anyone with information about the burglary in the north of the county is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.