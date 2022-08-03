Specialist police search teams uncovered four knives and a baseball bat suspected of belonging to drugs gangs during a sweep of Northampton woodland.

Officers scoured Lings Wood on Tuesday (August 2) as part of the latest Northamptonshire Police week of action focused on drug harm — one of the force’s Matters of Priority.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Watkins said: “We know drug gangs hide weapons and go to retrieve them when they feel the need, so it’s important we carry out these weapon sweeps to seize as many as possible.

Officers recovered four knives and a baseball bat after conducting a painstaking search of Lings Wood, Northampton, on Tuesday

“Not only does this remove them from the clutches of the gangs which may use them to injure a rival, it also prevents innocent people finding them and potentially getting hurt.”

Chief Constable Nick Adderley launched a 12-week surge in activity focusing on the Matters of Priority — drug harm, violence against women and girls, organised crime and violent crime — at the beginning of June.

DCI Watkins added: “We regularly conduct these searches at locations across the county and will continue to do so as we tackle those people who commit crime in Northamptonshire.

“My plea to the public is to please tell us when you are concerned about people acting suspiciously, particularly if you see them return to the same area repeatedly.