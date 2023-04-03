News you can trust since 1897
Knife-point robbery in Corby industrial estate - victim threatened by masked men

The incident took place on Thursday, March 30

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:13 BST

A man has been threatened and robbed at knife point by two masked men on a Corby industrial estate road.

The incident on Thursday, March 30 took place on the Oakley Hay Industrial Estate in Medlicott Close.

Between 8.40pm and 9pm, two white men approached the victim, demanded his belongings and, when he refused, the suspects took out a kitchen knife.

File picture Northants Police
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened on Thursday, March 30, between 8.40pm and 9pm, when a man was approached by two males who demanded that he hand over his jacket and his rucksack.

“When the victim refused, one of the suspects threatened him with a kitchen knife, before making off with his belongings.”

The first suspect is described as a white male, about 6ft 1in, wearing a brown Louis Vuitton mask, a light grey Nike tracksuit top, light grey tracksuit bottoms and a pair of black trainers.

The second suspect is described as a white male, about 6ft, of a slim build, wearing a plain black balaclava and all black clothing.

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with information.