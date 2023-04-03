A man has been threatened and robbed at knife point by two masked men on a Corby industrial estate road.

The incident on Thursday, March 30 took place on the Oakley Hay Industrial Estate in Medlicott Close.

Between 8.40pm and 9pm, two white men approached the victim, demanded his belongings and, when he refused, the suspects took out a kitchen knife.

The first suspect is described as a white male, about 6ft 1in, wearing a brown Louis Vuitton mask, a light grey Nike tracksuit top, light grey tracksuit bottoms and a pair of black trainers.

The second suspect is described as a white male, about 6ft, of a slim build, wearing a plain black balaclava and all black clothing.