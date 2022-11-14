Knife crime back in spotlight as Northamptonshire Police joins Op Sceptre national campaign

Northamptonshire Police launches its latest campaign aimed at tackling knife crime on Monday (November 14).

Operation Sceptre is a national initiative with all 43 police forces in England and Wales plus the British Transport Police taking part in intensified efforts to crack down on knife-enabled crime and violence. Throughout the week of action, officers will focus on different strands of education, engagement, prevention, and enforcement, all of which play a part in helping to reduce knife crime.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is leading the week’s activity, said: “It’s important to remember that most of us do not carry knives and are likely never to be affected by knife crime. However, sadly we have also seen the harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime — it is devastating, which is why it is a matter of priority to us.

Supt Steve Freeman

“Tackling knife crime and the associated violence are things we continuously work on, but this week will allow our Neighbourhood Teams to really focus on how we can make a difference to the communities we serve.”

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics showed increases of nearly one-third in Corby and Northampton in the number of offences involving possession of weapons such as firearms or knives during the year to March 2022. Across all of Northamptonshire, weapons offences increased by 19 percent from 774, up from 651 in 2020-21.

Police pledged to up their game over tackling knife crime following a spate of high-profile incidents during 2021, including the deaths of 16-year-olds Dylan Holliday in Wellingborough and Rayon Pennycook in Corby.

In May, Chief Constable Nick Adderley announced the four crime types his force will focus on — violence against women and girls, drug harm, serious and organised crime and serious violence — for the next three years.

This week Neighbourhood Teams will be out and about with the Beat Buses, offering advice and in a number of instances knife amnesties. Teams will also be visiting schools and colleges throughout the week to provide education inputs to children and young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

As well as engagement activity, officers will be out and about patrolling in communities which have previously been affected by knife crime, as well as conducting disruption visits to people we believe carry weapons.

Supt Freeman added: “Choosing to carry a knife can only lead to negative consequences, you’re more likely to get injured or stabbed yourself and you could end up with a criminal record if you’re found to be in possession of one.

“We’re sending a message to those who think it is ok to carry a knife and inflict violence in our communities: we will not tolerate this. You will end up facing significant consequences if you continue to carry one.”