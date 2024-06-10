Kitchen units stolen in Weldon residential burglary
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened between 6.30pm on Monday, May 13 and 7am on Tuesday, May 14 where the offender/s broke into one of the new homes at the site and stole a complete kitchen comprising of base and wall units, sink, and worktops, as well 20 pots of 10 litre Dulux trade paint.
It is believed that the offender/s would have needed a vehicle to steal the kitchen and paint and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near to the site between the stated times.
Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered any such items for sale in unusual circumstances.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 24000284862 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”