Brian Sibanda with his mum Violet and Carrie McLellan, who were killed by driver Aaron Smith in Rushden. Images: The Sibanda Family / Facebook / National World

A Higham Ferrers man who was behind the wheel of a BMW when two of his passengers died in a crash has been told he faces a ‘long period in custody’.

Aaron Smith, of Grove Street, Higham Ferrers, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at a hearing at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, April 11)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old spoke only to confirm his pleas, watched by around 17 members of his own family, and those of the two people killed in the crash in John Clark Way, Rushden, on June 3, 2022.

The victims were Brian Sibanda, 21, and Carrie McLellan, 41, and after the crash Brian’s mum Violet said that her son was her ‘gentle giant’. She said that he had stepped-up to become a father figure aged just 14 after his dad died, and had walked his own sister down the aisle at her wedding.

Smith had due to be sentenced yesterday but there was not enough court time available for sentencing to take place.

Two trials were taking place in the same courtroom, and despite efforts from His Honour Judge David Herbert and court staff, the sentencing could not be accommodated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remanding Smith in custody ahead of an adjourned sentencing hearing that will now take place in May, Judge Herbert said: “Only a substantial period in custody will be suitable.

"You know how serious these offences are.”