Killer driver who caused deaths of two people in Rushden remanded in custody after admitting his guilt
A Higham Ferrers man who was behind the wheel of a BMW when two of his passengers died in a crash has been told he faces a ‘long period in custody’.
Aaron Smith, of Grove Street, Higham Ferrers, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at a hearing at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, April 11)
The 29-year-old spoke only to confirm his pleas, watched by around 17 members of his own family, and those of the two people killed in the crash in John Clark Way, Rushden, on June 3, 2022.
The victims were Brian Sibanda, 21, and Carrie McLellan, 41, and after the crash Brian’s mum Violet said that her son was her ‘gentle giant’. She said that he had stepped-up to become a father figure aged just 14 after his dad died, and had walked his own sister down the aisle at her wedding.
Smith had due to be sentenced yesterday but there was not enough court time available for sentencing to take place.
Two trials were taking place in the same courtroom, and despite efforts from His Honour Judge David Herbert and court staff, the sentencing could not be accommodated.
Remanding Smith in custody ahead of an adjourned sentencing hearing that will now take place in May, Judge Herbert said: “Only a substantial period in custody will be suitable.
"You know how serious these offences are.”
The court was also told that Smith has five previous convictions including one for leaving the scene of an accident.