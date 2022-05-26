Kids aged 14 and 15 arrested following Saturday night gang fight in Northampton town centre

Three boys aged 14 and 15 were arrested after a fight between masked gangs in Northampton town centre on Saturday night (May 21).

Detectives are appealing for witnesses in Mercers Row after the groups clashed at around 8pm.

A spokesperson said: “An altercation started in Mercers Row which led to a chase to Abington Street.

“Three of the males involved wore black puffer jackets and tracksuit bottoms and face coverings, including a surgical-style mask. Another male had on a bright orange tracksuit.

“Officers believe this area would have been busy with visitors to the night-time economy and would like to hear from anyone who saw any part of this incident.”

Two 15-year-olds and another boy aged 14 were arrested on suspicion of affray and released on bail pending further enquiries.